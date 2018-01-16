Nigeria summons US envoy over Trump racist remarks

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama summoned the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, on Monday in Abuja to clarify issues regarding the alleged racist remarks credited to U.S. President, Mr. Donald Trump.The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tope Elias-Fatile, said in a statement on Monday that the Ambassador was represented by the Embassy’s Charge d’Affairs, Mr. David Young.

According to the statement, the minister sought clarification on the veracity or otherwise of the substance of the remarks, stressing that if they were true, they were deeply hurtful, offensive and unacceptable, especially given the cordial relations that exist between Nigerian and the U.S.

The statement quoted Young as saying in his remarks that “there were contradicting accounts by those present as to the veracity or otherwise of the substance of the remarks”.

“Young stressed that Trump’s Government continues to hold the people of Nigeria in very high regard and valued the warm relations and excellent cooperation between the two countries.

“Trump also looks forward to building on this relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries,” the statement added.

The U.S. President was said to have made a racist comment at a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office.

But the U.S. President had, however, denied ever describing any race as coming from “shithole countries” in a Friday morning tweet.