Nigeria tackle Guinea in U-17 AFCON semifinal

Nigeria’s U-17 football team, the Golden Eaglets will take on their Guinean counterparts on Wednesday in the semifinals of the ongoing 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tanzania.The Nigerian team qualified for the semis after playing a 1-1 draw with Uganda and led the Group A with 7 points, while Angola finished second with 6 points and Uganda had 4 points and the host, Tanzania had no points.

Guinea came second in Group B with 6 points, behind Cameroon which top the group with 7 points after playing a goalless draw with Senegal in their last Group B match on Sunday.

Angola will play Cameroon in the other semifinal match.

Local media reports said on Monday that the head coach of Uganda U17 National Team, Samuel Fabin, predicted that the five-time world champions, Nigeria, are favourites for the 2019 U17 AFCON title.

”Looking at the teams, Nigeria are the favorites. Tactically, technically they are better than all the teams I have seen. That’s my opinion,” Fabin said at the post-match press conference.

”I am not complementing them, but the boys are fast,” he added.