Nigeria takes additional measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus

Published on 29.02.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

As Nigeria battles to prevent the spread of Coronavirus after it witnessed its first case, the Ogun state government in South West Nigeria has shut down a cement manufacturing firm that an Italian carrier of coronavirus visited.The government has also quarantined 28 persons who had contacts with the Italian.

 

Lafarge Africa, a cement manufacturer,  the Italian coronavirus carrier visited in Ewekoro, Ogun state near  Lagos has been shut, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, a spokesperson of  the company, reported.

 

She said all those who had direct contact with the Italian whose identity was not stated, have been identified.

 

“The Government has reported a first case  of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works  for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun  State,” she stated.

 

“As a business, we have immediately  identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned  individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and  disinfection protocol.

 

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the  federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for  swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in  full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge  Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our  medical service provider, a leading global health company.

 

The government has quarantined at least 28 persons who came in contact with Nigeria’s first coronavirus patient.

 

Mr. Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, said the measure was taken to check the spread of the disease.

 

The index case of coronavirus in Nigeria  arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport via a Turkish Airline  flight on February 24.

 

The Italian, who is a consultant of  Lafarge, reportedly spent the night at an undisclosed hotel near the  airport and moved down to the company’s premises in Ewekoro in Ogun  state and carried out his business within the confines  of the company.

 

The Italian, who was said to have spent  the night within Lafarge premises, started to develop symptoms of high  fever and body pains in the afternoon of February 27, 2020 and was then  taken to the company’s medical facility where  the investigation began.

 

The patient is currently being isolated at the state’s bio-security facility in the Yaba area of Lagos.

 

Nigeria is also partnering with Facebook to check the spread of fake news on COVID-19.

 

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and  Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said in Abuja on February 28, 2020 that it was  obvious that the purveyors of fake news will scale up their act to  create panic and spread disinformation, following  the confirmation of the disease in Nigeria.

 

“We know that at times like this,  purveyors of fake news and disinformation usually ramp up their acts. We  are therefore urging Nigerians not to fall for the antics of purveyors  of fakes news and disinformation

 

“Fortunately, Facebook is working with us  in this regard. They have asked Nigerians to report any false or  misleading report on Facebook and Instagram pages so they can  immediately bring them down.

 

“They have also assured us that they are  taking pre-emptive action to remove any false or harmful messages about  this epidemic and public health in Nigeria 24/7. All that Nigerians are  required to do is to flag any false or misleading  report on the epidemic and Facebook will remove any such report,” he  said.

