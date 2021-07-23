Nigeria takes delivery of Super Tucano Aircraft from US

The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived in Kano on Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has said.Air Commodore Gabkwet said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the aircraft arrived in Kano, at about 12.34 p.m.

According to him, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao were on hand to receive the aircraft.

It is believed that the aircraft will boost the air power of the Nigerian Air Force in its air strikes against Boko Haram insurgents and the bandits operating in some states in northern Nigeria.