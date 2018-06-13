Nigeria takes stock of small scale enterprises to boost planning

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) will soon commence Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) survey to boost economic planning and development.The Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, said this at a workshop on MSMEs on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kale said the workshop was to brainstorm and strategise on the conduct of the forthcoming MSMEs survey.

The Statistician-General, however, said that the MSMEs was important economic catalysts in the development and industrialisation of Nigeria.

“Its contribution to the transmission of agricultural led economy to industrial ones cannot be over emphasised.

“It helps in the absorption of productive resources at all levels of the economy and contributes to the building of flexible economic system in which small and large firms are interlinked,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Dikko Radda, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, said that the MSMEs survey was usually conducted every three years.

Radda, represented by Mr. Wale Fasanya, Director Enterprises Development Promotion, said the last survey was conducted in 2013.

“The findings, which were released in 2014, revealed amongst other things that as against December 2010 baseline survey with the number of enterprises being 17, 284,678 and employing 32, 414, 884 persons.

“MSMEs numbers had risen to 37, 067,416 enterprises and employing 59,741,211 persons as at January 2014.

“The latter survey also showed that MSMEs contributed 48.47 percent or N38.78 trillion to Nigeria’s GDP and 7.07 percent to exports earnings,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the national MSMEs survey is to establish a credible and reliable database for MSMEs sector in Nigeria.

He said the objective of the survey was to measure the contribution of MSMEs to job and wealth creation over the span of three years.

Radda, however, said that the aim of the workshop was to get general reactions of stakeholders about the outcome of the 2013 survey report.

He said the workshop was also to scrutinise and validate the proposed 2017 survey design and instrument as the basis for field work.