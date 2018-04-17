Nigeria: Think tank proffers solutions to herders-farmers clashes

The Gusau Institute (GI), a Nigerian think tank and the National Council on Food Security (NCFS) have put together solutions to the lingering herder-farmer conflicts in which more than 784 persons had been killed in nine months.They also proffered solutions to cattle rustling and irregular migration, two other major challenges putting the nation on edge.

They recommended the establishment of agricultural rangers to assist in putting the challenges on check.

The recommendations are products of the first two sessions of the GI Roundtable Series in Abuja on Tuesday after agriculture minister, Mr. Audu Ogbeh, confirmed that the situation would be escalated in 2019 with more human casualty and food crisis.

A report signed by the Director of GI, Mrs. M. Maritz, the think tank called for a review of Nigeria’s national security policy and strategy to address the pastoralist-farmer conflicts more directly and comprehensively.

The non-governmental organisation said policy guidelines on grazing activities should be re-tooled to mitigate the challenges of such conflicts.

Clashes between farmers and herdsmen have claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children, across the country in recent times.

Worst hit is the north central state of Benue where deadly attacks blamed on herders have left over a hundred villagers dead in many communities since the night of December 31.

GI noted that a deep understanding by all role players of all the issues involved is critical to reach an agreement on proper, actionable solutions.

It wants the Federal Government to co-ordinate the states in carrying out activities to mitigate the risk of violence and to define a clear and coherent political approach to resolving the risks of pastoralist related conflicts.

The state governments, it said, should work more closely with traditional institutions and leaders in seeking solutions.

“The engagement and input of traditional community leaders as products of their respective people’s consensus, customs and cultures could help mitigate the friction between pastoralist and agrarian communities,” it added.