Nigeria thrash Gambia 6-0 in AWC qualifier

The Nigerian national women football team, the Super Falcons on Monday thrashed their Gambian counterparts 6-0 in the second leg of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations final qualifier.The match, which was played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, saw the Super Falcons qualify on 7-0 aggregate over the Gambians since the first leg played in Gambia ended 1-0 in favour of the Nigerian team.

Desire Oparanozie opened scoring for the Super Falcons early in the match when she converted the penalty kick awarded to the Super Falcons when Francisca Ordega was brought down within the 18-yard box.

Asisat Oshoala got the second goal in the 30th minute of the match after her earlier goal in the 10th minute was ruled offside.

Oparanozie got her brace in the 49th minute of the match and got her hat-trick when her shot from the pass from Ngozi Okobi beat the Gambian goalkeeper.

Oshoala got her brace in the 75th minute, while Oparanozie added her fourth goal to bring the score line to 6-0.

The 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana will hold from November 17 to December 1, and the top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.