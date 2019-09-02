Nigeria: Three soldiers, many insurgents killed in face-off

The Nigerian army has confirmed it lost three men and killed many Boko Haram fighters when the troops engaged the insurgents in Borno state in north-eastern Nigeria.The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, confirmed on Sunday that the troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole engaged members of the Boko Haram terrorist group at the weekend dealt a devastating blow on the insurgents on Friday, while on patrol along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis in the state.

According to Musa, the patrol team of the troops attached to Super Camp Monguno, came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that led to the death of “countless number” of the Boko Haram fighters.

He added that a few insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds, as a result of blood trails in the general area.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson disclosed that the gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter, three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while eight other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition,” the statement said.

Musa stated that the troops remain highly motivated and have continued combing the general area with a view to clearing the remnants of the fleeing terrorists.

He also said the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, along with some principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other commanders, had visited the troops and those wounded in action

