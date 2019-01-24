Nigeria to auction over $490m bonds on Jan. 30

Published on 24.01.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Government will through the Debt Management Office (DMO)

auction by subscription N150 billion ($490 million) worth of bonds on January 30.According to the circular issued by the DMO on its website on Wednesday, the

five-year re-opening bonds of N50 billion will mature in April 2023 and

would be offered at 12.75 percent.

It added that the seven-year re-opening bonds also of N50 billion to mature in

March 2025 would be auctioned at 13.53 percent.

It stated that the 10-year bonds of N50 billion, which would be due in February

2028, would be auctioned at 13.98 percent.

The bonds, according to the DMO, will be sold at N1,000 per unit, subject to

a minimum subscription of N50 million and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

It explained that the bonds were backed by the full faith and credit of the

Nigerian Government with interest payable semi-annually to bondholders, while

bullet repayment would be made on maturity date.

The Nigerian government has resorted to the issuance of sovereign bonds monthly

to support the local bond market and create a benchmark for corporate issuance

and fund its budget deficit.