Nigeria to build secretariat for African First Ladies Peace Mission

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, says she will construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) in Abuja.The Mission, which was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has been in the custody of Nigeria, with leadership rotating among African First Ladies.

Mr. Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the First Lady of Nigeria, said in Abuja on Wednesday that Mrs. Buhari unveiled the plan during a solidarity visit by wives of state governors.

“I have successfully secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for this purpose and the foundation laying will soon be conducted in the presence of African First Ladies,” Mrs. Buhari said.

Speaking on the advocacy project for the improvement of maternal and child health, which is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and implemented by Future Assured Programme in partnership with the states First Ladies, Mrs. Buhari said it would come to an end in December 2019.

She commended the wives of the state governors for the good work they have been doing in their various states, and the successful collaboration with the Future Assured.

Commenting on the videos circulating on social networks, Mrs. Buhari extended her apology to her children, her immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the videos had caused.

She expressed appreciation to the President for approving a new set of aides to assist her in carrying out her various responsibilities.

Earlier, the Wife of the Borno state governor, Mrs. Falmata Umara Zulum, said they were at the Villa to welcome her back after a long absence, and expressed their unalloyed loyalty and support to her initiatives, especially through the Future Assured Programme, which she said, had made her a role model even to other African women.