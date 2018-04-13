Nigeria to create special fund for pre-emptive whistle-blowing

Nigeria is to create a special fund for financial reward for pre-emptive whistle-blowing as a strategy to intensify the fight against corruption.The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, said this at an evaluation workshop on the Federal Government’s Whistle-Blower Policy and the role of the Inter-Agency Asset Tracing Team on Friday in Abuja.

“I think a fund is going to be created to reward those who give information that prevents corruption and saves the country from being looted in any aspect,” he said.

Presently, only whistle blowers, whose tips lead to the recovery of stolen assets in line with certain conditions, are currently entitled to between one and five percent of the recovered loots.

One of the conditions is that information so provided must be one that the government does not already have and could not otherwise obtain from any other publicly available source.

Sagay said the workshop was organised in response to observed “slight reduction in the frequency of whistle blowing” from Nigerians.

“What we intend to achieve with this dialogue is to assure potential whistle blowers not only that they will get their reward, but that they will get protection,” he said.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, stated that the whistle-blower policy had been well received by Nigerians since it was introduced in December, 2016.

Adeosun reiterated that tips from whistle blowers had led to the recovery of N7.8 billion, 378 million dollars and 27,800 pounds from looters.