Nigeria to decontaminate airports, aircraft

Nigeria has mapped out four International airports and nine others considered as corridor routes for COVID-19, for decontamination.The Director of Education and Training of the Environmental Health Officers Council of Nigeria, Dr. Baba Yakubu Muhammed , said in Abuja on Wednesday that arrangements were on to disinfect and decontaminate about 125 Aircrafts that are National and International carriers.

Muhammed disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Environment in partnership with the Federal fire Service have concluded first stages of the decontamination exercise of 98 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and presently disinfecting 150 federal government facilities in the nation’s capital.

According to him, these areas are considered as places of high risk and corridor routes for COVID-19.

“In the first phase in Abuja, we have marked out 98 ministries, in the 2nd phase we have also mapped out 150 organisations we intend to conclude the MDAs before the end of this week.

”The Minister of Environment in few days will issue certificates to the places that have been successfullydisinfected, this means that these places are now safe for civil servants to carry out their official responsibilities,” he said.

He said that some market places considered as high risk corridor had been fumigated,including the ones in Asokoro, Maitama and major markets in Abuja.

Muhammed assured Nigerians that the disinfectant chemical are UN recommended and WHO approved.

“These chemical we use for the high risk areas are environmental friendly and they pose no risk to anybody,” he added.