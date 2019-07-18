Nigeria to empower youths on trans-border markets

Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to empower the youth through the establishment of the Trans-national border markets across Nigeria.The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Edet Akpan, said at a meeting with officials of Niger State Government and other relevant stakeholders on Babaana Trans-National Border market in Abuja.

The Babaana Trans-national border market is a noble project which when completed will help in achieving many national policy goals as well as regional and international goals such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The project, when completed, would bring about benefits to the national policy objectives.

Akpan listed the benefits to include job creation, wealth creation and integration of the Nigerian economy to regional markets.

He further stated that the benefits of transnational border and regional markets included mainstreaming the informal trade into the national economy, reduction of the incidence of smuggling across borders, encouraging promotion of clusters of trade and services.

According to him, trans-national border trade will enhance the role of trade in regional integration, poverty alleviation, wealth creation and generation of employment in the border communities and source of revenue generation to government.

The Emir of Borgu in Niger state, Alhaji Sani Muhammed Dantoro, stated that the project would create wealth for his entire community and improve inter trade relationship with border communities.

Dantoro, who was represented by the Waziri of Borgu, Alhaji Nuhu Saadu,

assured the government of the emirate’s unflinching support for the realisation of the project at Babaana in Borgu Emirate Council, Niger State.

The Emir prayed for God’s intervention in bringing lasting peace to the country.

…