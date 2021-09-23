International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria to establish 10 National Parks to tackle Biodiversity loss

Published on 23.09.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said that 10 new national parks will be established as part of moves to tackle biodiversity loss.Buhari said that the other measures by Nigeria included the creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) and domestication of relevant International Agreements, Conventions as well as Laws and Policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.

Speaking through a video message to the hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People” on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) in New York on Wednesday, Buhari said that apart from regional and inter-regional cooperation to tackle the menace, collaboration with development partners and organizations would be vital to reversing biodiversity loss and promote more investments in climate-positive economy.

According to the statement by the presidential aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari thanked the Costa Rican President, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, “whose country chairs the High Ambition Coalition for Nature & People (HAC) of which Nigeria is also a member and co-chair for the opportunity to be part of “this great event.’”

