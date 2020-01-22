Nigeria to establish Agro-industries in senatorial districts – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Mariam Katagum, has said Agro-allied industries will be established in each of the 109 senatorial districts in the country.Katagum said this during a meeting with a delegation from the Amana Farmers and Grains Suppliers Association of Nigeria (AFGSAN).

Katagum, in a statement signed by Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, Assistant Director, Press of the Ministry on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that the industries would boost government effort at sustaining food security and economic growth.

The minister said that the government was very much interested in growing the economy, looking at other areas like cotton, textile, garment, grains and tomatoes, which it needed to add value.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that in every senatorial district, Agro-allied industries should be established.

“We know some industries exist, but you can assist us in identifying the Agro allied industries that will be suited for you,” she said.

The minister noted that the border closure was a lesson and blessing to the country, adding that it showed that we could produce what we need to eat and even export.

“My appeal is that there are critical lessons we learnt, let us not go back, let us continue with farming even if we find oil in any part of the country,” she added.

The minister informed the delegation that value addition and certification of the food produce were very germane to generate additional revenue as well as meet with international standard for export.

She emphasised the need for the association to register with the Nigeria Export Processing Council (NEPC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Commodity and Export Department in the ministry and other relevant agencies for technical assistance.

The AFGSAN Chairman, Haruna Pambeguwa, who led the delegation, said they were in the ministry to congratulate the minister on her well-deserved appointment and to seek support to compete globally with their products.

The chairman said the association had national spread in 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with massive investments in agro-allied business in various agricultural produce.

“We have those who can export their commodities, we are seeking for your support and license so that we can compete globally,” he added.