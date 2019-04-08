Nigeria to establish Lassa Fever Fund – Official

The Federal Government of Nigeria is introducing a funding mechanism to cater for patients with confirmed cases of Lassa Fever in the country.The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Sunday in Abuja the healthcare fund was to ensure that money does not become a hindrance for patients in accessing Lassa fever treatment.

He said that the government was making plans through the Basic Primary Healthcare Provision Fund for the new funding to cover the cost of treatment of confirmed cases of Lassa fever patients.

According to him, a process is ongoing on how to manage this and it is at the heart of discussion at all levels of government at the moment.

“The aim is to make sure that ability to pay is not a barrier to accessing the treatment for public health diseases such as Lassa fever,” Ihekweazu said.

He noted that efforts are being made by the government through the NCDC to reduce the burden of Lassa fever treatment on patients, pending the take-off of the healthcare fund.

“We from the federal government level have made sure that the core treatment costs are covered; of course when you are admitted in a hospital there are other costs accrued to you.

“What we have been doing with the Teaching Hospitals is to make sure that such cost is reduced to the barest minimum.

“In some cases we are able to treat patients absolutely free, in other cases they still have to pay. What we have ensured in all the treatment centres in Nigeria is that no patient has ever been turned away because of his or her inability to pay and no patient has been detained in any hospital for not being able to pay.

“So, eventually, either upfront or at the end of that treatment period, we ensure that everyone gets the treatment,” he said.

Ihekweazu urged Nigerians to adopt all possible preventive measures such as safe

food storage principle and keeping a clean environment to ward off rodents.