Nigeria to float national carrier by December – Official

The Nigerian Government has reiterated its commitment to float a new national carrier by December 2018.The Acting Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Chidi Izuwah, said in Abuja on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari had given the National carrier Committee a timeline, which must be met.

He disclosed that a task force had been set up to work for the next six months to realize the goal.

Local media reports quoted Mr. Izuwah, who is also a member of the Ministerial Committee on the Establishment of a National Carrier, as saying that the airline project would be private sector driven.

He explained that the committee has met and set up a business plan, which is the first thing to do if the private sector is to participate.

“You must let them know that if they invest in this business, they will make profit, our plan is to attract investors and request for qualification process, which is part of the ICRC guidelines for procurement.

According to Izuwah, the national carrier will create huge jobs and that the aviation sector has been creating jobs for other countries instead of Nigerians and that it is a pride of every nation.