Nigeria to host Africa Trade Forum

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) says that Nigeria is set to host the Africa Trade Forum 2018.The communication section of the commission said that the forum would hold between November 2 and November 3 in Lagos.

It also said that the forum was being organised by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and co-organised by the ECA, The Rockefeller Foundation and the African Union Commission (AUC).

According to the commission, the forum is expected to bring together stakeholders from across the continent, political and governance spheres, the private sector and entrepreneurs, philanthropists, academia, researchers and development partners.

It added that the forum is aimed at discussing the process for realising the AfCFTA.

“The AfCFTA was signed in March 2018 by 44 African countries and if ratified, would become one of the world’s largest trading blocs.

“It is also the biggest trade agreement signed since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was established, bringing together 1.3 billion people with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than two trillion dollars in a single market.

‘“The agreement aims to provide improved competition and lower business costs,” the ECA said.

The ECA said that the forum’s purpose was to look into the challenges and opportunities of the AfCFTA in individual African states.

According to the ECA, the forum will also provide a platform to discuss Africa’s participation and ownership of the AfCFTA objectives and examine how intra-regional trade can enable prosperity in Africa.

It added that the forum will bring together stakeholders to determine how nations can move from a signed AfCFTA to real action and implementation.

It also quoted the Executive Secretary of the ECA, Ms. Vera Songwe, as saying that “in an age of trade wars, Africa is sending a strong message.”

In his remarks, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, said that the idea of an integrated African market to industrialise Africa, spur growth, enhance welfare and create jobs had been around for a long time.

“However, with the actual emergence of the AfCFTA in 2018, the decision was taken by the government to mobilise stakeholders in the Nigerian economy.

“To understand its details, interpret its opportunities and reorganise our economic system for coherence and coordination if the opportunities of the AfCFTA are to be realised and maximised.

“This forum is a unique opportunity to proactively engage with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure that AfCFTA works for Nigeria,” he said.