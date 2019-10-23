Nigeria to implement early warning on xenophobic attacks

Nigeria will ensure the implementation of the Early Warning Signal mechanism recently signed with South Africa regarding xenophobic attacks.Reacting to the xenophobic attack on Nigerians on Tuesday, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the mechanism was part of efforts to curb such attacks.

She said that Nigeria’s Consul General was on top of the situation in South Africa and stated that on Tuesday, it was reported that South African citizens resumed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Mpumalamga area of the country.

“The Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Widbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened. He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

“The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control. After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold,” she reported.

Dabiri-Erewa, who issued a statement on the situation, also assured that the issue would also be handled at the ministerial level.