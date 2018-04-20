Nigeria to include Africa drum festival in national calendar

Nigeria is planning to incorporate the African Drum Festival into the national calendar of festivals.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this at the opening of the festival in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The drum festival, an annual event organised by the Ogun State Government, started in 2016 solely as a Nigerian affair.

However, the festival was expanded in its second edition in 2017 to draw participants from other African and foreign countries.

The third edition, which began on Thursday, drew participants from 20 states and 40 African countries as well as other foreign countries, including Haiti, Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago.

Mohammed also pledged support of the Federal Government for the festival, saying that all national media platforms would be made available to create awareness for it.

Muhammed, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion, noted that the festival has continued to grow better with each edition.

The drum festival keys into the objective of turning the creative industry into a thriving industry, one that provides jobs and promotes the economy, he said.

”I will also appeal to the corporate world to partner with Ogun State and support this festival by providing the much needed resources to ensure its sustenance.

”This festival is important to Africa because it provides us an avenue to showcase our rich cultural heritage as well as an opportunity to preserve the culture for the future heritage,” he said.

Some of the royal fathers who attended the programme emphasised the importance of drum in African culture.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, noted that drum serves as a veritable instrument of inspiration, mentoring and motivation, particularly in the Yoruba culture.

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, who is the consultant to the Ogun State Government on the festival, is expected to lead legends in a ” Drum Walk” from Kuto to the Olumo rock in Abeokuta.

He is also expected to coordinate an international conference with the theme: “Drum for Advancement”.