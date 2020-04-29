Nigeria to reopen economy in phases – Official

Nigeria plans to reopen its economy in three phases spanning six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said in Abuja on Wednesday that the phased strategy was designed to reduce the pains of socio-economic disruptions.

He disclosed that banks and offices will reopen next week, but that educational institutions will still remain shut nationwide as precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

“In line with Mr. President’s directives in his broadcast, the Presidential Task Force has developed guidelines. The gradual reopening of the economy will stand a total of six weeks broken into three tranches of two weeks each.

“To the avoidance of doubt, the following clarifications are provided – The overnight curfew is applicable nationwide. The inter-state travels are banned except for the movement of goods, agro products, petroleum products, essential services as directed by Mr. President,” Channels Television quoted Mustapha as saying.

The report added that the SGF warned corporate organisations to take some precautionary measures before resuming next week.

According to hum, some of these include maintaining social distancing, making available hand sanitisers, and fumigation of their environment among others.

While calling on organisations to give special consideration which must be given to persons living with disabilities, Mustapha asked business managers to increase communication with their staff on COVID-19.