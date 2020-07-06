Nigeria to resume repair work on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos

The Nigerian government plans to carry out another phase of repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.Mr. Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, who confirmed the development on Monday, told journalists that consultations were on to evolve a perfect traffic management architecture.

“We want to do maintenance work on the Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th of July.

“We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to site,” he said.

Popoola explained that the work will commence on the outward mainland section of the bridge

The bridge has gone through a series of repair works and it was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check.

There have also been reports of some worn-out expansion joints on the structure, raising concerns over the state of the bridge.

This development will force motorists in Lagos who ply the bridge to begin making arrangements for alternative routes.

The 11.8km Bridge, constructed in 1990, is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.