Nigeria to revive four refineries

The new Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has pledged to revive the nation’s four petroleum refineries, which are undergoing rehabilitation.Nigeria has been a major importer of petroleum products despite having four ailing refineries located in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna.

Kyari, who took over the mantle of office on Monday from retiring Maikanti Baru, also said that by 2023, Nigeria will be net exporter of petroleum products with a target to grow the reserves to 40 billion barrel by 2020.

“We will remove discretion in doing business to ensure transparency, we will open new ways to meet with all stakeholders and we will be accountable to citizens,” he said.

He further said that his team would support every effort to help Dangote refinery, a private mega petroleum refining factory, come on stream.

Kyari said that the corporation would partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight corruption in its operations.

“There is no corruption where there is no discretion; we will work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take out discretion in our system.

“NNPC will not be opaque, we will make what we do known to Nigerians because we are working for them, and not doing them a favour,” he said

He said that his team would be transparent and would not work to make deliberate mistakes.

Kyari added that he would not allow his personal interest to influence his decisions and urged his family members not to accept any gift from anyone.

“I have two sons and I have adopted so many, let me say it now in public, if you accept any gift from anyone, It is not for me.

“For the public, please do not give any gift to my family members,“ he said.