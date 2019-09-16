Nigeria to sponsor peace building films – Official

As Nigeria employs various strategies to instill sanity and curb insecurity, the government has also resolved to fund the production of films to promote peace.The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has also been tasked to fund production of film projects that would curb human migration and modern day slavery and the negative effects of illicit drugs in the society.

Mr. Brian Etuk, the Head of Public Relations and Intergovernmental Affairs of NFC, said on Monday in Jos that the sponsorship would be for award winning films.

“In addition, the Nigerian Film Corporation will facilitate financial assistance and grants from strategic partners for the realisation of their film projects,” he said.

Such films, he said, should be able to emerge winners in the 10th ZUMA Film Festival in the Co-production Market and Pitching Forum category.

He said the Co-production Forum was to enable film professionals and emerging talents to meet, interact and pitch their film projects to financiers, production companies, distributors and sales agents.

“Securing of co-production deals and funding opportunities for film projects is the key objective of the Co-production Market/Pitching Forum,” he said.

The NFC official said that eligibility for the feature film projects submission was open to emerging film directors and producers in the film and theatre arts from both public and private film schools.

He said that practicing filmmakers with less than five years professional experience could also participate.

“Producers and or Directors whose pitch meet the requirements of the Judges and Investors will receive funding support for their projects,” he said.