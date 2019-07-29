Nigeria top medal table in Africa Cup Cycling

The Nigerian team has topped the medals table with 21 gold at the maiden edition of the Africa Cup Track Cycling tournament which ended on Sunday in Abuja.Nigeria also won 17 silver and 12 bronze medals in the overall result of the medals table.

Team Egypt won a total of four gold, six silver and five bronze, while Burkina Faso won three silver, five bronze. Morocco won a total of four gold, three silver.

Burundi won a total of two bronze medals and Ghana also won two bronze medals.

Clementine Ayoung from Ghana, who won bronze for her country, said that she had never dreamt of winning a medal in the championship.

‘’I am very happy with this success, it is like a dream come true. I am sure that my country and the Cycling Federation of Ghana will be proud of me,” she said.

Nine countries participated in the 2019 Africa Cup Track Cycling tournament, organized by the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from Friday to Sunday.