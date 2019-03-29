Nigeria tops in number of African students in U.S.

Nigeria has the highest number of students from Africa studying in the U.S, the Deputy Director, Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rachel Canty, has said.nforcement, Rachel Canty, has said.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Abuja, Nigeria has 16,039 students in the U.S.

`Nigeria has continued to retain its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the U. S. with over 16000 students as at March pursuing their educational goals.

“There are over 36,000 students from Sub Saharan Africa studying in the U.S.

“As of March 2019, there are 16,039 students from Nigeria studying in the United States with 54 percent male and 46 percent female students.

“This is an increase of 3,342 students over 12,693 students recorded in November 2018,” she stated,

She said that undergraduate students constituted 34 percent, Masters students was, 36 percent, Doctorate formed 12 percent, while Associate 12 percent, non-degree and others formed 5 percent

According to her, the top five states for Nigerian students in U.S include Texas with 2,713, California, 856 students, Maryland, 827 students, New York, 818 students and Florida 753 students.

Students from Nigeria attended about 800 institutions in each of America’s 50 states. The most popular state is Texas, with 2,713 students, while the most popular college/university is Houston Community College, with 220 students.

Mathew Washburn, Programme Officer, EducationUSA, U.S. Department of State explained that the number of international students in the U.S surpassed one million for the third consecutive year.

The number, he said, increased by 1.5 percent to reach a new high of 1,094,792 million in 2018, adding that U.S remains the top host of international students globally.

“International students made a significant financial impact on the United States in 2017, contributing 42.4 billion dollars to the U.S. economy through tuition, room and board and other expenses,” he said,

According to him, 450,000 U.S. jobs are supported by hosting international students on U.S. campuses