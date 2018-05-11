Nigeria: Troops kill eight bandits in northern Zamfara State

Nigerian troops have killed eight bandits in Maru Local Government area of Zamfara State in northern Nigeria.The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Clement Abiade, said in Gusau on Thursday that the soldiers of the One Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Gusau were carrying out clearance operations in the state nicknamed “Operation Idon Raini” when they encountered the bandits.

He explained that the troops encountered the bandits in the bushes spanning through Dansadau, Kabaro and Sangeko villages, all in Maru local government area of the state.

“Apart from those killed, many of the other bandits escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds and may now be seeking medical help.

“We are therefore pleading with members of the public to give us any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the escapees and all other criminals that carry unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens,“ he said.

The army spokesman also disclosed that five motorcycles as well as five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition belonging to the fleeing bandits were recovered by the troops on Wednesday.

The bandits have continued to terrorise the people of Zamfara State with the latest attack on Monday in which 30 people were killed in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen attacked the two communities and the incident was immediately reported to the security agents.

The Maru Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi and the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu have confirmed the killings.

According to them, many of the villagers deserted their homes for fear of further attacks, which is the mode of operations of the gunmen.