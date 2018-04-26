Nigeria: Turning Sambisa forest into tourist resort

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army will work with National Park Service and the Borno State Government to revive the Sambisa forest, the former stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists, to attract tourists into the country.Buratai told the Conservator-General of National Park Service, Ibrahim Goni, who paid him an advocacy visit at the Army Headquarters in Abuja that the Sambisa forest is in the southwestern part of Chad Basin National Park, about 60km southeast of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The forest is under the control and management of Borno State Government.

The report by the Nigeria Television Authority quoted the chief of army staff as saying that the forest deserved to be revived as it harboured a large number of wild animals, and that the army would see the possibility of working with relevant stakeholders to make the forest a tourists’ attraction and training ground for the army.

According to Buratai, the army in partnership with National Park Service and Borno State Government will explore the potential in the forest.

He assured the National Park Service of support, commiserated with the service over its men who got injured and some murdered in the forest.

Goni said the purpose of the visit was to enlighten the Nigerian Army that the nation’s forests were critical to the economy and security.

He added that most of the forests are located at the nation’s boundaries which the military use for war.

“It is important to say that when the forest is left uncatered for, it will affect the nation’s economy,” Goni said.

He explained that Nigeria has five percent forests cover as against the 25 percent recommended by UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

…