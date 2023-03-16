Nigeria turns Cameroon’s highest Cocoa Client

During the 2021- 2022 season ,Nigeria bought 100,000 kg of Cameroonian cocoa while its immediate neighbour, Gabon, bought 57,935 kg, according to data compiled by the National Cocoa and Coffee Board.

According to recent information from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board, Nigeria is the first destination for Cameroon’s processed coffee during the 2021-2022 campaign which has just ended. Indeed, this neighboring country of Cameroon absorbed a total of 100,000 kg (100 tons) of Cameroonian coffee, that is 90,000 kg (90 tons) of robusta coffee and 10,000 kg (10 tons) of arabica coffee.

After Nigeria, Gabon is the second largest buyer of Cameroonian coffee with a total of 57,935 kg in 2022, i.e. 33,796 kg for robusta and 24,139 kg for arabica. Chad comes third with 48,000 kg purchased during the period under review, i.e. 10,400 kg for Robusta and 37,600 kg for Arabica. Next in line is Belgium. This European Union country absorbed a total of 37,132 kg, 25,132 kg for Robusta and 12,000 kg for Arabica.