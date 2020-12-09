Nigeria: UNHCR donates 7 vehicles to National Commission for Refugees

International › APA

Published on 09.12.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Nigeria (UNHCR) has donated seven vehicles for operational use by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, who received the vehicles, expressed appreciation to the UNHCR for their collaboration with the ministry and continuous support for Persons with Concern.

“We appreciate the collaboration with UNHCR, one of our primary partners in this country. We have had a very good working relationship over the years. They have supported us in many ways in addressing issues of Persons with Concern. These vehicles will be used to effectively carry out operations to support Persons of Concern”.

The Country Representative of the UNHCR in Nigeria, Mme Chansa Kapaya, said

during a brief handover ceremony in Abuja, that the Commission would strengthen its relations with the ministry in the coming years and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that Persons with Concern were adequately supported.

“This is an effort to contribute to the enormous work you are doing on behalf of Persons of Concern which include the IDPs, Refugees and Asylum seekers. We hope that in the coming years, we will continue to strengthen our partnership and working relationship,” Kapaya said.

