Nigeria unveils two vessels to tackle piracy

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has unveiled two Special Mission Vessels, DB Lagos and DB Abuja, to eliminate embarrassment caused by piracy on Nigeria’s waterways.The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said in Lagos on Tuesday that the arrival of the vessels demonstrated the determination of the Federal Government to restore Nigeria to tackle piracy.

Local media reports on Wednesday quoted Peterside as saying that the events have brought Nigeria to near crescendo in ensuring the elimination of criminality on its waterways and to bring about absolute tranquility in the nation’s water corridors.

“We are here to change the narrative, and these vessels will eventually be the game changers for us as a nation,” he said.

The reports said that Mr. Anthony Ogadi, Head, Shipping Development and Co-ordinator of NIMASA In-house monitoring team of the Deep Blue Project, said in his presentation that the arrival of the vessels was historic for NIMASA, the government and Nigerians.

“The special mission vessels are critical assets of the Deep Blue Project and have intervention platforms which include land, air and maritime assets.

“The maritime assets include, Special Mission Vessel 1, Special Mission Vessel 2, 17 fast Interceptor boats, five inflatable training boat and two spares.

“The air assets include two special mission aircrafts, three helicopters and four unmanned aerial vehicles, while the land assets include 16 armoured vehicles,” he said.