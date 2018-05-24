Nigeria: Vice President laments incessant killings in states

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is worried that hundreds of innocent lives have been lost this year alone and vowed that the incessant killings must stop.Osinbajo urged leaders to rise to the challenge of ending the senseless killings of Nigerians.

The Vice President expressed his worries on Wednesday at the leadership and stakeholders’ meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital as part of his assessment visit on the recent security challenges in the state.

He recalled several killings resulting from farmers and herdsmen crisis in the region since 2006.

He said the responsibility of finding solutions to the problems rest on the leaders, adding that there was no need to shift blames or point accusing fingers.

“It is very important we recognize that the place of leadership is so critical in the resolution of all the problems of this state and of our nation.

“Leadership loses relevance where there is no peace and the people are running all over the place and are unable to find security.

“You and I are responsible before God, there is no leader or any religion that will promote the killing of other people and that is why it is the responsibility of all of us as leaders to ensure that no life is lost whether that life is Tiv, Fulani, or whatever that life may be,” he said.

He said that God had placed the people in positions of leadership to protect lives and they do not have to be lives of those, who speak the same language with us or belong to our religion or tribe.

He said that finding solution to the problems would require the collaboration of government and the local authority to take appropriate action.

According to him, it is the business of government to provide security and special forces have been deployed and that government intends to do more in all the states where there are crisis.

He said the Federal Government was in collaboration with the state government to provide the necessary facilities that would ensure that farmers and herdsmen lived in peace.

Earlier, Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State commended the efforts of the Federal Government towards finding a solution to the problem and promised the state government’s support in that direction.