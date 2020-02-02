Nigeria, WHO partner to prevent outbreak of coronavirus

As China records sharp rise in deaths from coronavirus on Sunday with fatalities at 304 and 14,380 cases, Nigeria has acquired in-country capacity to test for the disease with the assistance of the World Health Organisation (WHO).Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has assured Nigerians on Sunday of safety and that efforts were being made to ensure sustainability of their good health.

The head of media of the ministry, Mrs. Enefaa Bob-Manuel, quoted the minister as saying in Abuja that the WHO has intervened to forestall the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Ehanire appealed to those coming from China in the past fortnight to embark on “self-isolation” for at least 14 days to protect their families and communities.

“Such persons who develop fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty in breathing to report to the nearest hospital which would supply them with masks and isolate them,” he said.

“They should do so before contacting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 07032864444,

“Such persons are to come forward to a hospital for testing; also to be tested are those with laboratory confirmation of corona 2019nCoV infection, with or without signs and symptoms of illness.

China has confirmed cases of the virus rose to 14,380, with the majority of new cases in Hubei, the central Chinese province where the virus first broke out in December.

There are many Nigerians in China.