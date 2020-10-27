International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria: Wife cuts husband’s manhood for impregnating another lady

Published on 27.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A middle-aged woman has cut off her husband’s manhood in Taraba State in northern Nigeria for allegedly impregnating another woman.This is coming about four months after the police arrested a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar, who cut off her husband’s dick with a knife in the same state for marrying another wife.

Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that the incident took place at Appawa community, a suburb of Lau Local Government area, about 12:15a.m on Sunday.

The report added that the man, simply identified as Babangida, but popularly known as Bangis, who is in his early 30s, suffered severe injuries on his genitals after his wife attempted to cut off his dick when he was asleep.
Bangis was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

According to a source, who is also a neighbour to the victim, Bangis went to the market and after a hectic day, he was tired and slept off. He said Bangis was yet to have a child with his wife.

“In the morning, the wife cut the manhood because he impregnated another woman. He fought back and collected the knife from her, but she also injured herself in the process. Neighbours heard screaming and shouting in the house and they rushed to their apartment to meet the sad incident,” he said.

When asked why she made attempts to cut off her husband’s manhood, the woman replied: “The Bible says we should cut off anything that can make one to sin.”

The report also said that the spokesperson for the police command in the state Mr. David Misal, was yet to confirm the incident.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top