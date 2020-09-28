International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria will privatize national petroleum company

Published on 28.09.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Nigeria looks poised to privatize its national petroleum company, according to the details of a Bill originating from President Muhammadu Buhari, APA learnt on Monday.Details of the intended privatization of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) are contained in an oil reform bill which was amended last year.

President Buhari has since sent the Bill to the Nigerian Senate which would look into several amendments dealing with deepwater royalties.

Under the proposed legislation, the NNPC would become a limited liability corporation operating as an entity without  access to state funds.

The Bill must pass through the Senate and the House of Representatives for it to become law in Nigeria.

Laws regulating Nigeria’s oil and gas industry have not be reviewed since they were crafted in the 1960s.

The government said it was time they were reviewed to keep the industry abreast with changes to sharing the country’s oil wealth among the 36 states of the Nigerian federation.

Africa’s most populous country is the continent’s premier exporter of crude oil.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top