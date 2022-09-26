Nigeria ”Yahoo boy” Arrested as Alleged Kidnapper

Police in Nigeria have arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper known for flaunting his wealth on social media,and being involved in online fraud, reports BBC Africa.

Many knew John Lyon as a banker whose posts always advised people to work hard and to stay safe, local media reports that he was nevertheless suspected of being a scammer. A spokesperson for the police in the southern Bayelsa state says that Mr Lyon was in their custody.





The suspect was transferred to the state after being arrested in the capital, Abuja, said Asimi Butswat. “When they get the money they go to Abuja to live lavishly,” Mr Butswat said.

At least ten kidnappings for ransom in Bayelsa state had been traced to his gang, the authorities say. But he is not the the group’s leader. Many Nigerians have expressed dismay over the development with some describing the suspect as a generous person who was fond of giving gifts.

Mr Lyon has not yet commented publicly, But a video reportedly of him while in police custody has surfaced on social media. In the short clip, the detained man is seen asking for forgiveness after his arrest.