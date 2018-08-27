Nigerian accident bureau reviews regulations

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is set to carry out a review of its existing regulations that will accommodate latest changes in the global aviation industry.The AIB Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, said on Sunday that the review would enhance the bureau’s performance, especially in the area of incident and accident investigations.

He disclosed that the review exercise would take place before the end of the year.

The commissioner said the AIB was determined to ensure that its activities were in conformity with European standards and to continue to retain its position as the leader on the continent.

According to Olateru, the management has already notified stakeholders about its intent to review its existing regulations.

He noted that some of AIB’s existing regulations had become outdated and needed changes, which could not be accommodated with the current regulations in use.

Olateru added that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recently reviewed its Annex 18 to accommodate new developments in the industry, stressing that in order to remain relevant, it would consistently look at its regulations.

He said the bureau’s core mandates included investigating accident, recommending safety measures to prevent future occurrence and making aviation safer for business and air travellers and that the planned review was part of such processes.

According to him, ICAO observed that there are lots of gaps in the current regulations which need necessary review.

“As a responsible organisation, you have to constantly put your regulations, processes, systems and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to test to make sure there is still life and they are still going to work in accordance with your objectives.

“And if you find any gaps, you need to review and make it alive,” he said.

AIB had in February 2016 carried out a similar exercise in Lagos, which improved its activities and duties, especially on accident and incident investigations.