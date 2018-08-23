Nigerian agencies promise free traffic as Third Mainland Bridge closes at midnight

The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has assured Lagos residents of free flow of traffic as the Third Mainland Bridge is temporarily closed to traffic at midnight on Thursday.The Sector Commander of FRSC in Lagos State, Mr. Hyginus Omeje, told journalists on Thursday that 200 personnel would be deployed to facilitate the free flow of vehicles.

Omeje disclosed that the corps was working in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to check any gridlock on the road as a result of the four-day check on the bridge.

He explained that his men would be joined by the Lagos State traffic agency, LASTMA, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Police to control the movement of vehicles during the period.

Omeje assured that efforts would be made to ensure that there is free flow of traffic at various alternative routes for motorists.

He listed some of the alternative routes as Ikorodu-Funso Williams, Western Avenue to Eko Bridge.

Toll Gate to Alapare-Ogudu, Iyana Oworo to Gbagada to Anthony, down to Ikorodu road. The rest are from Oshodi-Apapa Expressway to Orile to Eko Bridge or Ijora Olopa.

He advised motorists to make use of Bus Rapid Transit and waterways during the closure of the bridge.