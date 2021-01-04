International › APA

Happening now

Nigerian agency calls for probe of over $10m missing fund

Published on 04.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the probe of the allegations that ₦3.836 billion (about $10m) of public funds meant for the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, and National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).In a statement on Monday in Lagos, SERAP urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, to commence an investigation into the alleged stolen funds.

The organisation explained that the allegations were documented in Part 1 of the 2018 audited report released last week by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The group also requested the Nigerian leader to “promptly investigate the extent and patterns of widespread corruption in the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, neuro-psychiatric hospitals, National Health Insurance Scheme, and NAFDAC indicted in the audited report, and to clean up an apparently entrenched system of corruption in the health sector.”

“Corruption in the health sector can cause serious harm to individuals and society, especially the most vulnerable sectors of the population. These missing funds could have been used to provide access to quality healthcare for Nigerians and meet the requirements of the National Health Act, especially at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja spent without approval ₦13,910,000.00 to organize a 2-day Training and Bilateral discussion with Chief Medical Directors and Chairmen Medical Advisory Council and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to prepare 2019 Personnel Budget. ₦4,860,000.00 was originally budgeted for the programme.

“The National Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) paid ₦48,885,845.00 for services not rendered and goods not supplied,” the letter to the Nigerian president said. 

The group quoted the country’s Auditor-General as saying that NAFDAC used fake and fictitious receipts for these payments. “NAFDAC also paid ₦25,734,018.49 to companies/firms who were never awarded any contracts and never executed them,” the letter said.

Despite the anti-corruption posture of the government, corruption is rife in many government ministries, agencies, departments and state-run corporations.   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top