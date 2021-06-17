Nigerian agency commissions 5th treatment centre in less than one year

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has established an infectious disease treatment centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina in northern Nigeria in line with the agency’s support to strengthen states’ capacity to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.The fully equipped treatment centre was commissioned by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, on Tuesday, 16th of June 2021 and officially handed over to the management of FMC Katsina and the State Government.

A statement by the NCDC on Thursday in Abuja said that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre had been supporting all states across Nigeria in responding to the current pandemic and in strengthening preparedness for future outbreaks.

It added that the support from NCDC includes the establishment of public health laboratories, public health emergency operations centres and treatment centres.

According to the report, the treatment centre in Katsina is the fifth to be commissioned in less than one year, with 11 others at various stages of development.

Speaking at the commissioning of the treatment centre, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said: “At NCDC, we recognise the critical importance of strengthening health security at state level. The success of our work depends on strong capacity at the sub-national level. We will continue supporting all states to ensure that we have the infrastructure and resources we need to prevent, detect and respond to future outbreaks.”

The statement explained that Nigeria has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for 16 months, with over 160,000 cases and 2,117 deaths recorded.

“Since then, investments have been made in strengthening health security across states. In addition to the establishment of infectious disease treatment centres, molecular laboratories and PHEOCs, NCDC has led the training of over 10,000 health workers on infection prevention control, completed the digitalisation of the country’s infectious disease surveillance system, provided vehicles for outbreak investigation across states, ensured regular supplies of treatment and testing supplies amongst other activities.

“With the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and support of partners, NCDC remains committed to providing support to states, and strengthening sub-national health security capacity in Nigeria,” the statement added.