Nigerian agency disburses over $2bn to three tiers of govt

Nigeria’s Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursed N649.19 billion (about $2.127 billion) to the Federal Government, States and Local Governments in January 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.The NBS said that the Federal Government received N270.17 billion, while the States received a total of N178.04 billion and the local governments received N133.83 billion.

According to the NBS, the disbursements to the three tiers of government in January 2019 were from the revenue generated in December 2018.

The NBS explained that the amount disbursed comprised N547.46 billion from the Statutory Account, N100.76 billion from Valued Added Tax and N976.53 million from exchange gain differences.

It added that N45.36 billion was shared among the oil producing states as 13 percent derivation fund.

($1=N305)