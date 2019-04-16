Nigerian agency receives 136 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says that it has received a fresh batch of 136 stranded Nigerians from Libya.According to the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television on Tuesday, the returnees arrived at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja on Monday night and were received by NEMA officials alongside officials of other national agencies.

The report added that the returnees, who were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), included 59 adult females, four female children, and five female infants.

Others are 63 adult males, two male children and three infant males.

The report noted that the European Union pledged to support the IOM and other aid agencies with funds to complete the reintegration of the returnees to the larger society.