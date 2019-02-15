Nigerian agency receives 160 returnees from Libya

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch
of 160 Nigerian returnees from Libya.
The returnees, comprising 74 females and 86 males were received by the
Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Idris Muhammed, at the
Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday.
Muhammed told journalists on Friday in Lagos that the returnees were brought
back by the International Organization for Migration (IOM)
as part of EU’s special intervention on Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR)
Programme.
Receiving the returnees, Muhammed urged young Nigerians still aspiring to travel
out of the country to desist from irregular migration, which exposes them to
inhumane conditions.
According to him, these young persons have been exposing themselves to danger
in the quest for greener pastures outside the shores of the country.