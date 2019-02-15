Nigerian agency receives 160 returnees from Libya

Published on 15.02.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch

of 160 Nigerian returnees from Libya.

The returnees, comprising 74 females and 86 males were received by the

Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Idris Muhammed, at the

Cargo Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday.

Muhammed told journalists on Friday in Lagos that the returnees were brought

back by the International Organization for Migration (IOM)

as part of EU’s special intervention on Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR)

Programme.

Receiving the returnees, Muhammed urged young Nigerians still aspiring to travel

out of the country to desist from irregular migration, which exposes them to

inhumane conditions.

According to him, these young persons have been exposing themselves to danger

in the quest for greener pastures outside the shores of the country.