Nigerian agency receives 326 returnees from Libya 0

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that it received 326 stranded Nigerians in Libya who arrived in Lagos in two batches on Thursday and Friday.The Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the NEMA, Alhaji Idris Muhammed, told journalists on Friday in Lagos that the returnee arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with two different flights.

He explained that the first batch, numbering 143, arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG at 10. 20p.m on Thursday, while the second flight, a Nouvelair aircraft, with registration number TS-INA, arrived with 183 returnees aboard at about 1.20 a.m on Friday.

According to Muhammed, the returnees were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) under the Assisted Voluntary Returnees (AVR) programme.

He disclosed that the returnees were received by the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Local media reports quoted Muhammed as saying that the returnees comprised 148 female adults; six female children, 15 female infants, making a total of 169 females, while the males were143 adults, two children and 12 infants, making a total of 157 males.

Addressing the returnees, Muhammed urged them to join the government in working assiduously towards making Nigeria a prosperous nation.

“The country of our dream is unfolding. As you are struggling to travel outside the country, many foreign nationals are struggling to come into Nigeria as well.

“Movement of people is naturally divine and no one is saying you should not travel, but travelling across the desert is not worth it,” he said.

He advised the returnees to be ready for reintegration process that would follow the arrival stage that had just been completed.