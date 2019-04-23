Nigerian agency threatens to demolish 7,000 masts

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has resolved to demolish over 7,000 telecommunications masts belonging to Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) providers erected across the country.Mr. Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations of the NCAA, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos, said that

the NCAA was compelled to recourse to this line of action due to the failure of the telecommunications providers, including Globacom Limited, to obtain the statutory Aviation Height Clearance (AHC).

He said the NCAA had, therefore, issued a 30-day ultimatum to Glo and other defaulters to obtain the AHC, otherwise their masts and towers would be demolished.

According to him, without Aviation Height Clearance, all these masts and towers constitute danger to safety of air navigation.

“Under the Civil Aviation Act, 2006, Section 30(3) (1), the NCAA is empowered to prohibit and regulate the installation of any structure which by virtue of its height or position is considered to endanger the safety of air navigation.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) Part 12.1.7.1.3.1 stipulates that “No person or organisation shall put up a structure (permanent or temporary) within the navigable airspace of Nigeria unless such a person or organisation is a holder of AHC Certificate granted under this Regulation.

“It is instructive to note that there are well over 40,000 masts and towers in Nigeria. Statutorily, all telecommunications operators should obtain AHC and ensure their annual validity,” he said.

The NCAA spokesperson maintained that the failure to obtain the AHC jeopardized safety of air navigation.

According to him, a 30-day ultimatum has, therefore, been given to Globacom Limited and these other defaulters in Nigeria to regularise their operations with NCAA forthwith.

He noted that if there is similarly no response, NCAA will immediately embark on mass decommissioning and demolition of all their masts and towers in Nigeria.