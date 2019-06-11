Nigerian agency to publish corruption survey findings

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will publish the findings of the ongoing Nigerian survey on corruption in September.Dr. Isiaka Olarewaju, an official of the bureau, said the survey was the second National Household Survey on Quality and Integrity of Public Services in Nigeria, 2019.

Olarewaju, a Project Director of the Survey, who represented the Statistician-General, Dr. Yemi Kale, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at a news conference on the Survey on Monday in Abuja.

The Director in Charge of Real Sector and Household Statistics said that field workers had been deployed and the survey would be completed by the end of June.

According to him, the planning of the survey started since 2018 before it was we disclosed to journalists at a news conference on the Survey on Monday in Abuja.

“This survey is a large one. We have since moved away from analogue to electronic, as we talk to you, we are monitoring those on the field.

“We monitor the location of enumerators from the digital address of sample households. As soon as the data collection is finished, it will be available within one week, but we need to do data reliability test before releasing the result.

“On or before September, the result will be made public by the Statistician-General,” he said.

Olarewaju said the survey would allow government and citizens to examine level of progress within the last two years particularly given that the current government has big anti-corruption stance.

“The survey will be vital in providing the necessary indicators for the monitoring and tracking of anti-corruption activities,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the survey will be to collect evidence based information on forms of corruption affecting the daily life of Nigerian citizens, determine corruption prevalence and prevailing typologies.

The director said it would provide trend analysis of the indicators that could be used to inform relevant policies and track future progress.

“It will ensure international comparability with surveys of similar nature carried out in other countries.

“The survey will also provide data for measuring some relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators,” he said.