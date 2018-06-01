Nigerian Air Force declares war on militants

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has declared war on militants who are regrouping in Lagos and those operating in other parts of Nigeria.“The whole essence is to ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians are secured and be able to go about their businesses without fear,” the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar,” said.

The Force said on Thursday that it had recruited 7,000 personnel in three years as one of the measures aimed at flushing out militants in Lagos and the country as a whole.

Speaking at the inauguration of buildings for the personnel at 041 Communications Depot, Shasha in Lagos, Abubakar said the Air Force would continue to flush them out just like we have been doing.

“We have been in Lagos, Taraba and other states in the country. Very soon, something is going to be worked out which will involve not only the Air Force but all military formations.

“Our commanders are giving us all the inputs. Just like we flushed them before, we are going to continue to flush them with the support of other security agencies,” he said,

Abubakar said that the force had acquired new helicopters and aircraft to accomplish the aim of the Force.

According to him, professionalism is not just about equipment and training but most importantly, about the human beings because human being is the most important resource.

He said that the Air force embarked on massive construction of new accommodation as well as re-modeling of old ones to address the infrastructural deficit of the past.

“It is quite important to ensure that the living condition of our tireless and hard working personnel is given high premium.

“Human beings, being the most important resource in organisations ought to have their welfare needs addressed in order for them to be effective in discharging their assigned roles and responsibilities,” he added,