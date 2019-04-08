Nigerian Air Force helicopter blade kills personnel

Umaru Abdul-Ganimu, an aircraft man has been killed by the blade of the Nigerian Air Force helicopter in the Bama area of Borno State in northern Nigeria.The personnel, who was said to be actively involved in the counter-insurgency Operation, Lafiya Dole, was said to be passing through the side of the functioning rotor on Saturday when the blade hit his head.

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Monday said that the man was supposed to give directions for the landing helicopter when he was accidentally hit by the tail rotor and he died instantly.

According to the report, his family had been contacted by the NAF authorities and his body was removed for burial at the Maimalari Military Cemetery in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Meanwhile, the aircraft was taken back to the airbase in Bama without any damage to its tail rotor.

The report added that the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, could not be reached for comments on the incident on Sunday.