Nigerian Air Force inaugurates special forces to boost security network

The Nigerian Air Force has inaugurated no fewer than 456 Special Forces (SF) to boost the security network of the country.The 302 SF were drawn from regiment training centre, while 124 were drawn from air police and 30 were drawn from the Intelligent Unit.

The training was a collaboration between the NAF and British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT).

The Air Commanding Officer (AOC) Ground Training Command, AVM Samson Akpasa, said during the inauguration of Students of Force Protection in complex air ground environment course 6 at the regiment training centre NAF base in Kaduna on Wednesday that NAF would continue to project air power for decades to come as the country face persistent security challenges.

“As you are aware, this country has been characterized by persistent security challenges and regional tensions arising from militancy, herdsmen/farmers clashes, banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, insurgency and that terrorism has continued to create uncertainty, political upheaval and sectarian violence.

“This is the environment in which the NAF will continue to project air power for decades to come.

“Consequently, protection of NAF assets and other key national assets are vital aspects of NAF responsibilities,” he said.

He said that the NAF, under the leadership of Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar. understood the complexity of security situations and how best to positively influence the potential battle space, especially areas adjacent to air bases, which is the core objective of base defense operations.