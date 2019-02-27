Nigerian Air Force kills scores of ISWAP fighters

The Nigerian Air Force has killed a number of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria.The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, stated that the terrorists were neutralised as they gathered for a meeting at their hideouts in Kolloram area of the state.

“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters as they assembled for a meeting at their hideout in Kolloram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State,” Daramola said on Tuesday.

He explained that the military operation was carried out on February 24 based on intelligence that the insurgents had assembled on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of the state.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which was deployed for confirmatory surveillance, observed the presence of the terrorists at the location and subsequently called for 2 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the group of buildings.

“Some of the surviving fighters, who formed the outer security cordon of the meeting venue, were seen engaging the NAF aircraft with Anti-Aircraft (AA) and small arms fire,” he stated.